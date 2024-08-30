Busy Peak District road reopens - as works completed ahead of schedule
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Severn Trent has reopened the B6001 in Grindleford and removed temporary traffic lights from Main Road two weeks earlier than planned, as works to upgrade the local water supply were completed ahead of schedule.
The works, which were planned to take place over six weeks were completed in four, are part of the company’s £22 million project to upgrade the water network between Bamford and Ambergate.
Christina Massey, Community Communications Officer at Severn Trent said: “This project is really important to help ensure that our customers in the area have an ongoing supply of water, and due to the location of the works and to keep our teams and road users safe, we had to put in a temporary road closure.
“We know that roadworks can be frustrating and disruptive and would like to thank everyone for their patience. Our contractor, McAndrews, has worked really quickly and have made sure to support and assist the local community wherever possible to reduce the impact and inconvenience of these essential works as much as possible.”
To minimise disruption for residents, for the duration of the closure Severn Trent arranged with local supplier, Hulleys of Baslow, to operate a shuttle bus service between Grindleford and Calver.
A separate service, where residents could take a taxi and get reimbursed for their journey, was also put in place between Grindleford and Fox House.
Christina added: “We knew from the start of this project that closing the B6001 could be really disruptive for local people and would require a longer diversion, so worked with Derbyshire County Council’s Highways department to revise our plans and keep traffic moving along Main Road.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.