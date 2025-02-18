Business as usual as Thomas Theyer charity shop in Buxton goes up for sale
The building the charity shop is in has been up for sale for a while, so the news the premises has now been put up for auction is not a shock or a surprise, says Chris Theyer, mum of Thomas.
She said: “We have been open seven years and I’m so proud of how this shop has grown and been welcomed by the community.
“The shop may be going and that is sad and we have had a wonderful landlord who really cared and supported us.
“This is not the end of the road for the foundation, it's still business as usual for the charity. “We are still providing counselling and mental health support to young people and there are lots of outdoor activities on the horizon.”
The charity, which was set up following the death of Thomas in 2013, focuses on the physical and mental health of children and young people with special educational needs and those experiencing difficult life circumstances and their families.
In 2017 the foundation opened its sports and outdoor charity shop at 1, London Road, Buxton.
This unique shop has become a feature of the town and offers affordable sports and outdoor clothing and equipment.
Above the shop, accessed by a separate entrance, is an apartment, both of which are now up for auction next month.
Chris said: “I have loved having the shop, I love the concept as it was new and different.
“I don’t know if we will have another shop. We will have to look and see what’s on the market and what’s a viable option for us as a charity.
“Thank you to everyone who has popped in over the last seven years, your support means the world to us.
“Thank you to the volunteers and the team who have worked with us.”
The shop is no longer accepting donations and from Saturday March, 1 there will be a closing down sale.
To reiterate, the closure of the shop will not impact the charity work and the foundation will continue to support its beneficiaries.
For more information visit thomastheyerfoundation.org.uk
