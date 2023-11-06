News you can trust since 1852
A creative poppy display from Burbage WI
By Jenny BennettContributor
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:51 GMT
Members of Burbage WI Knit and Natter group have spent the summer knitting over 2,000 poppies to create a display to go over the lychgate at Christchurch.

They had help from WI members and family and friends to complete this project.

Special thanks go to Will and Ross for their manpower in getting the display up, and to Christchurch for the use of the church facilities.