Buxton Festival Fringe says this year’s event of comedy, music, drama and performances will be all over the High Peak.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The open air arts festival staged between July 9 and July 27 is returning to the town for its 46th year.

A Fringe spokesperson said: “Back in February the Committee was concerned that Buxton Fringe would be a small one as the much loved The Green Man Gallery venue had closed leaving a big gap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Plus there was still uncertainty about a definite location for popular Fringe regulars Underground Venues.”

‘Bumper 185 entries’ for Buxton Festival Fringe 2025. Photo Buxton Festival Fringe

However, the final closing date for entries to the printed programme was in April but the Fringe says it is good news.

“With a bumper 185 entries or so it's shaping up to be a great Fringe.

“The void left by the Green Man Gallery has been filled by a mix of new and old venues in the central town area, but more excitingly by venues across the wider Buxton area and its surroundings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are not one but two locations in Harpur Hill Harpur Hill Village Hall and Harpur Hill Primary School & Nursery plus venues in Burbage (at the Institute), at Staden Lane Buxton Brewery Trackside and at Brierlow Bar High Peak Bookstore & Cafe

“Then Underground Venues pulled it out of the bag with not one but two managed venues for this year.

They will be returning to last year's intimate location in The Springs Shopping Centre,Spring Gardens and will also be in Fairfield at the Buxton Working Mens Club,where they have the spacious basement area.

A Fringe spokesperson said: “This means that for the first time in several years Underground Venues will actually be underground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And if that wasn't enough we have a few events taking place in Eyam and Chapel-en-le-Frith. Combine that with the Chelmorton Festival and we can honestly say that the Buxton Fringe is coming to a venue near you soon.”

To see the full list of entries visit buxtonfringe.org.uk or pick up a copy of the programme from Saturday June,7 in The Pump Room from 7pm to 9pm when the official Fringe Launch party is taking place.