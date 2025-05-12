‘Bumper 185 entries’ for Buxton Festival Fringe 2025
The open air arts festival staged between July 9 and July 27 is returning to the town for its 46th year.
A Fringe spokesperson said: “Back in February the Committee was concerned that Buxton Fringe would be a small one as the much loved The Green Man Gallery venue had closed leaving a big gap.
“Plus there was still uncertainty about a definite location for popular Fringe regulars Underground Venues.”
However, the final closing date for entries to the printed programme was in April but the Fringe says it is good news.
“With a bumper 185 entries or so it's shaping up to be a great Fringe.
“The void left by the Green Man Gallery has been filled by a mix of new and old venues in the central town area, but more excitingly by venues across the wider Buxton area and its surroundings.
“There are not one but two locations in Harpur Hill Harpur Hill Village Hall and Harpur Hill Primary School & Nursery plus venues in Burbage (at the Institute), at Staden Lane Buxton Brewery Trackside and at Brierlow Bar High Peak Bookstore & Cafe
“Then Underground Venues pulled it out of the bag with not one but two managed venues for this year.
They will be returning to last year's intimate location in The Springs Shopping Centre,Spring Gardens and will also be in Fairfield at the Buxton Working Mens Club,where they have the spacious basement area.
A Fringe spokesperson said: “This means that for the first time in several years Underground Venues will actually be underground.
“And if that wasn't enough we have a few events taking place in Eyam and Chapel-en-le-Frith. Combine that with the Chelmorton Festival and we can honestly say that the Buxton Fringe is coming to a venue near you soon.”
To see the full list of entries visit buxtonfringe.org.uk or pick up a copy of the programme from Saturday June,7 in The Pump Room from 7pm to 9pm when the official Fringe Launch party is taking place.