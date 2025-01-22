Britain’s loneliest cat from RSPCA Buxton finds fur-ever home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cat which had been with the RSPCA Buxton branch for more than 400 days has finally found a forever home.

Tigger, who was Britain’s loneliest cat, will be living out his days with new owner Norah Bourne.

Norah heard about Tigger following the rehoming appeal done by the Buxton Advertiser during last year she is so pleased to have adopted him.

“He is a real character, definitely his own man and is very inquisitive. Although he is 13 he is very playful.

After being with the RSPCA in Buxton for more than 400 days and dubbed Britain's loneliest cat Tigger has found a new home. Photo submitted

“His favourite toys are pencils and pens which he chases across the wooden floor.

“His favourite place to sit is on the window sill in the front room where he can watch people and traffic going by.

“I would say to anyone thinking of rehoming a cat not to overlook an older cat.”

The RSPCA’s month-long Adoptober rehoming campaign was launched in October in a bid to increase adoption rates across England and Wales. The drive also celebrated the benefits of rescue pets, highlighting the many animals that are waiting to find their perfect ‘forever’ match and dispels myths about rescue pet rehoming.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “ Tigger came into the care of the RSPCA Macclesfield, SE Cheshire and Buxton Branch after his elderly owner passed away.

“Despite his advancing years, Tigger’s energy and behaviour is more akin to a cat half his age but sadly he was overlooked for some time.

“Thanks to the many Adoptober rehoming stories spread far and wide across England and Wales along with the hard work and dedication from centre staff, new statistics reveal that across the 14 RSPCA National Centres there was a 36 per cent increase in dog adoptions in October compared to the previous month and a 7 per cent increase in cat adoptions.” The spokesperson added it is also encouraging that the numbers of animals placed in temporary emergency boarding, which is used until a space opens up for them at a RSPCA rehoming centre, - has dropped by 17.5per cent - although the numbers of animals entering the RSPCA through cruelty and neglect cases remains high.