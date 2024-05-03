Breakdown of votes so far: East Midlands Labour candidate appears to be on the path to becoming the first East Midlands Mayor
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the Derby count alone of the East Midlands Combined County Authority Mayoral Election, at Derby Arena, Claire Ward secured a considerable 19,595 votes after an announcement was made after 3pm, today, May 3, following the May 2 election.
Conservative Ben Bradley secured 9,932 Reform UK’s Alan Graves got 7,974,
Green Party member Frank Adlington-Stringer got 4,566, Liberal Democrat Helen Louise Tamblyn-Saville got 1,930, and Independent Matt Relf got 1,669.
The Nottinghamshire EMCCA Mayoral count and the total and final election count are yet to be announced.
Labour's Claire Ward, of Newark and Sherwood, is chairperson of Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Trust which runs Sutton’s King's Mill, Mansfield Community and Newark hospitals and she is also a former Labour Party MP for Watford.
She has stated that she wants to get a grip on roads and support high streets with new money and build homes while tackling homelessness and boosting tourism.
Among Mrs Ward's pledges in her campaign, according to the Labour List website, she also said she wants to establish a green growth fund to create new green jobs.
EMCCA Mayoral voting turnouts across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire have been released as below with the overall voter turnout standing at 27.6per cent.
Amber Valley 29per cent; Ashfield 23.7per cent; Bassetlaw 24.7per cent; Bolsover 22.3per cent; Broxtowe 35per cent; Chesterfield 24.8per cent; Derby City 25.4per cent; Derbyshire Dales 33.3per cent; Erewash 27.6per cent; Gedling 30.5per cent; High Peak 30.1per cent; Mansfield 25.1per cent; Newark and Sherwood 28.5per cent; North East Derbyshire 27.9per cent; Nottingham City 24.9per cent; Rushcliffe 37.7per cent; And South Derbyshire 25per cent.