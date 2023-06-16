Boys wear skirts at High Peak school after being put into isolation for coming to class in shorts during hot weather

Chapel High School where there has been uproar and students sent into isolation for wearing shorts in hot weather. Pic Jason Chadwick

Chapel-en-le-Frith High School has come under fire for putting pupils in isolation who failed to follow the school’s uniform policy – by wearing shorts in hot weather

Mum Finola Talkington said: “My daughter has asthma and the hot weather makes it worse so I said she could go to school in shorts to stop her overheating.

“The school rang me and told me I needed to bring her trousers or she would be put in isolation.

“She was not going in isolation for something I told her to do so I collected her.

“Other schools have adapted the school’s uniform policy to allow children to not wear ties or just their PE kit but Chapel High hasn’t.

“I understand there is a uniform policy in place but when teachers have come to school in shorts to teach it seems they are not practising what they preach which is wrong.”

Another parent Kerry Sharp said: “The school allows skirts to be worn in school but won't allow shorts.

“As a parent I'm seeing the frustration with my son.

“He's too hot and he's finding it uncomfortable in school.”

Mum Katie Ward said: “A lot of the lads have gone in shorts as they've been struggling the past few days and they've all been put into isolation or are being sent home to change.

“A lot of the parents are very angry about this. The girls are allowed to go in skirts so why is it fair for the boys to suffer in trousers?

“A few boys have actually gone in skirts so they're more comfortable.”

In a letter sent out to parents, yesterday Wednesday June 14, headteacher Simon Grieves said: “Our school uniform does not include shorts as an option.

“We did allow students to wear PE kit in school during a period of exceptionally hot weather last year, when amber and red weather warnings for 'extreme heat' were in force in the UK and we were asked to take action by government.

“That is not the current situation. No weather warnings for heat are in force and temperatures are much lower than they were at that time. This is normal British summer weather.”

He said around 25 students, mainly in Year 7, arrived in school wearing shorts.

He said one student’s behaviour was so extreme the school had been forced to suspend him.

In a letter sent out on Thursday June, 15 Mr Grieve said: “It is disappointing that we had a very small number of students arrive in school today in shorts, despite my message yesterday.

“Governors are supportive of looking at this issue, especially the perceived disparity between girls who have the obvious option of a skirt, and boys who do not have the option of shorts.

“They have added the matter to their agenda for a meeting on Monday evening.”

