Bowden Hall’s stable and coach house could become three new homes

Plans have been submitted to convert the stables and coach house at Bowden Hall into three new dwellings.

Applicant Nigel Webb has asked for part retrospective planning permission for Listed Building Consent for internal and external works as well as parking and landscaping.

Bowden Hall in Chapel-en-le-Frith is Grade II listed and work on the coach house needs approval from High Peak Borough Council.

In a statement submitted with the application Mr Webb said: “Taking the site as a whole, there has been a pattern of change.

“Organic and incremental changes are likely to continue and also indicates that appropriate change is acceptable.

“Change is a facet of the character of many mature heritage assets; it is very much the case here.”

The site is a designated heritage asset and is of medium significance.

Due to the extensive nature of previous development, it has evidential value, even with some of its original fabric having been altered.

The building, Mr Webb says, does retain some historical value due to its age which contributes to its overall significance.

Whilst the building has been the subject of change over time, elements retain aesthetic value.

He said: “The proposed development is detailed on the submitted plans and comprises internal works to facilitate the change of use part implemented, revising the number size and configuration of rooflights, refurbishing windows and doors, reorganising parking and limited hard and soft landscaping.”

Mr Webb said: “The building has been modified throughout its life. The internal reconfiguration proposed is respectful, proportionate, appropriate and in all represents the optimum viable use for the building.

“As far as possible the works are like for like in nature; materials will be salvaged and reused on site wherever possible thereby maximising the legacy of the building’s fabric whilst minimising the amount of waste material to be dealt with.

“Installations such as conservation rooflights, thermal upgrading and refurbishing with sympathetic materials will also result in neutral impact.

“Sympathetic repair works and the replacement of modern interventions with traditional solutions will result in a positive impact on significance.”

Mr Webb added: “The proposed development would not detract from the character and appearance of the street scene and area in a wider context, nor would it unduly impact upon the residential and commercial amenity of neighbouring occupants.”