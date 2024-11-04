Three bookshops in Derbyshire are new additions to a travel guide for lovers of literature.

The latest edition of Bookshop Tours of Britain by Louise Boland includes 2nd Chapter in Matlock, High Peak Bookstore and Cafe in Buxton and Dormouse Books in Belper.

Based on Louise’s own tour and extensive bookshop knowledge, this long awaited fourth edition includes more than 60 new bookshops and new tours for readers to explore!

Across 20 bookshop tours, the reader travels from the Jurassic Coast of South-West England, over the mountains of Wales, through England’s industrial heartland, up to the Scottish Highlands and back via Whitby, the Norfolk Broads, central London, the South Downs and Thomas Hardy’s Wessex.

2nd Chapter is at Crown Square, Bakewell Road, Matlock.

On their way, the tours visit beaches, castles, head down coal mines, go to whiskey distilleries, bird watching, hiking, canoeing, to stately homes and the houses of some of Britain’s best-loved historic writers – and, of course, a host of fantastic bookshops.

Following the number of bookshop openings since the first edition was published in 2020, this revised new edition includes lots of brand new businesses, from Book-ish in Abergavenny to Voce Books in Birmingham.

This book is the perfect guidebook for any bibliophile and would make the ideal go-to gift for any book-lover in your life this Christmas.

Bookshop Tours of Britain is a paperback, published by Fairlight Books, and costs £19.99. The book, which has the ISBN number 9781912054473, is available from Waterstones, Blackwells and at bookshop.org

Louise’s travel guide was inspired by her three-year long tour of Britain’s loveliest bookshops.