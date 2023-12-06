There is just one week left to book a space at the free grotto in Buxton which has been set up to help struggling families this Christmas.

Booking is now open for the free Santa's grotto to help struggling families this Christmas. Photo submitted

The grotto at Burbage Scout Hut will be open on Saturday December, 16 and Sunday December, 17 at Burbage and there will be elves to welcome the children and make reindeer food and dance about.

Hannah Sutherland, from Hannah Banana Parties is organising the event.

She said: “As families face some of the toughest financial pressures ever they are being forced to sacrifice or make harsh choices leaving them feeling low at what should be the happiest time of the year.

Those who visit the grotto will enjoy a 30 minute session inside our Christmas Wonderland where they can have snowball fights with the cheeky elves, make food for the reindeer, create Christmas decorations and play with all the toys and books laid out for the day.

Each child will also, of course, meet Father Christmas and receive a gift.

Tea, coffee, hot chocolates and an array of treats will also be provided.

Hannah said: “All of this will be completely free of charge. Our goal was to make sure every family could enjoy the magic of Christmas without worrying about the cost.”

With all the activities free for children donations are being asked to help support the event.

So far more than £800 has been raised to put on the event including a £400 donation from Easy Winnings.

Hannah said: “We are still welcoming donations and want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has contributed so far.”

Families only need to book one space per family- and the booking form will then ask for the child or children’s details.

Although free for those really struggling a donation of £2 per child is asked if people can afford it.

To book a place visit /bookwhen.com/danceatrebound, there is still time to make a donation. To financially support the event visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Buxtoncommunitygrotto