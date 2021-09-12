Body found in search for missing Hayfield teenager

Amy Hall, 17, was last seen leaving her home in Hayfield at around 1pm on Thursday.

In addition to having officers out searching for her, police issued a public appeal to help find Amy.

Late on Saturday night, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “The body of what is believed to be missing teenager Amy Hall has been found in the Birch Vale area, near New Mills.

Amy Hall.

“Amy’s family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“Formal identification is yet to take place, officers are preparing a file for the coroner and there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

Condolences have been expressed to Amy’s loved ones at this distressing time.