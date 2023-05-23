Audrey II eyes up her next victim outside the opera house. David John King Photography

Following the success of Sweeney Todd, West Side Story, Oliver! and Rent, Buxton Opera House will once again be showcasing talented local performers in its production of Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Buxton Opera House CEO, Paul Kerryson.

The curtain opens on the sci-fi rock musical on Thursday May, 25 and the amateur actors will be doing a run of five shows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Emily Jeeves, marketing manager for Buxton Opera House & Pavilion Arts Centre, said: "The cast is is supported by a fully professional creative team including set design, choreography and musical direction, and featured the very realistic man-eating plant, Audrey II, which has been outside the theatre since Saturday."

A rehearsal of Little Shop of Horrors. David John King Photography

The cast includes Karina Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Rachel Taft, Daniel Hulme, Stephen Sheppard, Maria Dunford, Sheri Cooper, Katherine Cooke, Grace Macdonald, Emma Singletary and Molly Edwards.

The cult classic tells the sorry tale of Seymour Krelborn – a poor, run-down florist working on the decrepit Skid Row – who finds a

Advertisement

mysterious plant from outer space with a thirst for blood.

Advertisement

The carnivorous plant named Audrey II after his co-worker crush Audrey begins to grow and the flower shop becomes an overnight sensation, but questions are soon asked as townsfolk begin to mysteriously disappear.

The cast in the moment during a rehearsal for Little Shop of Horrors. David John King Photography

Tickets are still available and start from £21. To more information on tickets and prices or to book visit buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

Advertisement