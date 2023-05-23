News you can trust since 1852
Blood thirsty plant arrives at Buxton Opera House

In preparation for Buxton Opera House’s community production of Little Shop of Horrors, a strange, botanical creature arrived outside the theatre ready to put on a show.
By Lucy Ball
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd May 2023, 11:53 BST
Audrey II eyes up her next victim outside the opera house. David John King PhotographyAudrey II eyes up her next victim outside the opera house. David John King Photography
Audrey II eyes up her next victim outside the opera house. David John King Photography

Following the success of Sweeney Todd, West Side Story, Oliver! and Rent, Buxton Opera House will once again be showcasing talented local performers in its production of Little Shop of Horrors, directed by Buxton Opera House CEO, Paul Kerryson.

The curtain opens on the sci-fi rock musical on Thursday May, 25 and the amateur actors will be doing a run of five shows.

Emily Jeeves, marketing manager for Buxton Opera House & Pavilion Arts Centre, said: "The cast is is supported by a fully professional creative team including set design, choreography and musical direction, and featured the very realistic man-eating plant, Audrey II, which has been outside the theatre since Saturday."

A rehearsal of Little Shop of Horrors. David John King PhotographyA rehearsal of Little Shop of Horrors. David John King Photography
A rehearsal of Little Shop of Horrors. David John King Photography
The cast includes Karina Tomlinson, Jamie Smith, Rachel Taft, Daniel Hulme, Stephen Sheppard, Maria Dunford, Sheri Cooper, Katherine Cooke, Grace Macdonald, Emma Singletary and Molly Edwards.

The cult classic tells the sorry tale of Seymour Krelborn – a poor, run-down florist working on the decrepit Skid Row – who finds a

mysterious plant from outer space with a thirst for blood.

The carnivorous plant named Audrey II after his co-worker crush Audrey begins to grow and the flower shop becomes an overnight sensation, but questions are soon asked as townsfolk begin to mysteriously disappear.

The cast in the moment during a rehearsal for Little Shop of Horrors. David John King PhotographyThe cast in the moment during a rehearsal for Little Shop of Horrors. David John King Photography
The cast in the moment during a rehearsal for Little Shop of Horrors. David John King Photography

Tickets are still available and start from £21. To more information on tickets and prices or to book visit buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

Singing practice for Little Shop of Horrors. David John King PhotographySinging practice for Little Shop of Horrors. David John King Photography
Singing practice for Little Shop of Horrors. David John King Photography