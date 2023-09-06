The interest in the UK's largest construction, quarrying and recycling exhibition at Hillhead is ‘unprecedented’.

There will be more space for exhibitors at Hillhead 2024 event bosses say. Photo Jason Chadwick

Hillhead 2024 is back June 25- 27 next year and even though the event is still months away big name businesses have already started signing up.

Event director Richard Bradbury explained: “The level of interest this year has been unprecedented, and we’re delighted to be able to provide a range of new opportunities for exhibitors in our expanded Showground Pavilion.”

Next year will see the launch of the renamed Showground Pavilion. Previously known as the Main Pavilion and extended for the 2024 event, the area will now be home to over 180 exhibitors, creating more than 1,300m² of additional indoor space.

The biennial event at Tarmac’s Hillhead Quarry, near Buxton and is set to build on the momentum of its record-breaking 2022 show and some of those who will be exhibiting includes Volvo (SMT), Komatsu, JCB, Caterpillar (Finning), Terex Group (Powerscreen, Finlay, EvoQuip, MDS, and Terex Washing Systems), Case, Sandvik, Hyundai and Bell.

Also coming will be Liebherr, Develon, Bomag, LiuGong, Sany, Wirtgen, Astec Industries, Telestack, Hitachi, Metso (McHale Plant and Duo), CDE, Kubota, Takeuchi, Merlo, Gipo, Wacker Neuson and McLanahan.

The three-day quarrying and construction exhibition, brings more than 20,000 people from around the world to Buxton and the hospitality trade benefits from having the extra people here as restaurants fill up and all the hotels become sold out.