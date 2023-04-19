Some of the youngsters with their creations following a Big Cat workshop at Grin Low Woods, pic Creeping Toad.

The Lost Cats of Buxton project is part of the Heritage Action Zone ‘Our Street’ Cultural Programme working in partnership with Buxton Museum and Art Gallery, and Creeping Toad.

Gemma Ball from Buxton Our Street said: “There were big cats in the Peak District thousands of years ago.

“There were Scimitar-toothed cats, lynx and cave lions. Scimitar-toothed cats were here when humans wandered into the Peak about 30,000 years ago, cave lions lingered here until about 12,000 years ago and lynx knew our hills in more recent days.

Gordon MacLellan, from Creeping Toad, leading a workshop at Buxton Museum. Picture Gemma Ball

“We’re bringing these lost cats back to the town, reflecting on their lives, how climates have changed and wondering what they might make of our modern world.

“We’ve already had several family-friendly events making pictures and puppets and now it’s time to show them off.”The Carnival of the Cats parade will see big cats, small cats, cat-masked children and ancient ghost cat puppets prowling along Spring Gardens, past The Crescent and Old Hall Hotel and into Pavilion Gardens for a feline-themed picnic.

Gemma said: “It has been heartening to see the engagement we have already had at the workshops and everyone is looking forward to the parade.

“It’s a bit of fun to make history accessible for everyone.”The Our Street scheme is part of the Heritage Action Zone where the majority money is being spent to restore shop fronts on Spring Gardens and make the town more inviting.

However, some money was put aside for the cultural events such as this cat parade which will feature big puppets as well as smaller creations.

Gemma said: “We have been working with the museum on this as well as Creeping Toad and Babbling Vagabonds to bring the history and heritage of the Peak District to life in an engaging way.“For us it is about making memorable experiences for children and families and I think it will be a great day out.”Those wanting to take part in the parade should meet at Iceland in Spring gardens at 2pm on Sunday April, 23 bringing any cat artwork, cuddly cats or just themselves.

