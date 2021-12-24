Big Buxton conversation set to become annual event

The second Big Buxton Conversation event took place in November

Around 80 people attended the Big Buxton Conversation Two (BBC2) event held at Buxton’s Methodist Church in November. Organised by local groups Buxton Town Team, Buxton Civic Association, Vision Buxton and Transition Buxton, BBC2 followed on from the successful first big conversation event in April which was held online. The November event showed a clear appetite to keep talking about what people want for our town, the groups said.

The aim of the event was to look at 12 themes, ideas and questions that came from the first conversation and to look at how some of them could develop into projects, be incorporated into existing work and start to bring about the changes that the community wants and needs.

The most important, and clearly interconnected, themes for people in the room were young people, public transport, nature, and health and wellbeing. Six potential projects emerged for detailed discussions on the day with five further themes for consideration later.

The full notes and appendix have been circulated to participants and will shortly be available to view on the websites of the four organising groups. A special email address has also been set up to keep the conversation going and plans are already afoot for Big Buxton Conversation Three next year.

A spokesperson for the organisers, Jean Ball from Transition Buxton, said: “The passion that people have for our lovely town and surrounding landscape came through loud and clear.

"The single loudest message to come from both these events so far is the value and importance of continuing to talk, ask questions, share ideas and working together for our shared benefit.

"So, the Big Buxton Conversations look set to become annual or twice yearly events.

"We need to endeavour to attract more and different people, of all ages, to take part in the Big Conversations and the projects and initiatives that come out of them.