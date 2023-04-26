Buxton Town Team, Transition Buxton, and Buxton Civic Association have combined to bring the exciting and sustainable family friendly activity to the town.

Andy Parker from Buxton Town Team said: “The town team volunteers have been working hard on a Sustainable Travel Plan for our town so at this year’s stall there will be the chance to try out a sustainable Scalextric car.

“You and your team can pedal a bike to power your Scalextric car around the track. “ Challenge others to see who can generate the most electricity to win - hours of carbon free fun for all ages.”

The Bicycle Powered Scalextric will be appearing at Buxton's Spring Fair on Monday May, 1. Pic Buxton Town Team.

The Spring Fair, which will take place across the town on Monday May, 1, will see different groups and organisations showcasing the work they do.

The pedal powered Scalextric will be on the Market Place and is suitable for anyone aged seven and over.

The challenge will see two cyclists do battle at a time. The faster the bikes are pedalled, the more power they generate and the faster the cars move around the track.

There will be a suggested donation of £5 per rider per session that will include practice circuits before a race.

Jean Ball, from Transition Buxton said: “Transition Buxton is working to tackle the very serious issues of pollution, environmental degradation, and climate change, but that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun along the way.”