Bassetlaw community group marks 50th anniversary with campaign to support local charities.

Bassetlaw Community and Voluntary Service (BCVS) has announced plans to launch Give Local Bassetlaw and Give Local Bolsover campaigns to mark the milestone.

Andria Birch, CEO, BCVS said: “We are proud that BCVS has provided much needed support for local people and groups for the last 50 years and want to do all we can to support the local voluntary and community sector to continue to do what it does best for the next 50 years.

"We know local people are very generous in responding to international crisis and sadly this is needed more than ever as we see the tragedy taking place in Turkey and Syria caused by recent earthquakes. We will continue to do all we can to support the Disaster Emergency relief efforts whilst also maintaining support for local people.

BCVS to celebrate 50th anniversary

“Later this month and in addition to supporting the disaster relief efforts, BCVS will launch our ‘Give Local’ campaign to help local people and companies that would like to Give Local to help local charities through the tough times ahead.

“The funds that are raised will be used to support local groups with a focus on health and wellbeing, volunteering and in response to cost of living pressures on local families so please watch this space for the launch. ”

BCVS was established in 1973 as the infrastructure support organisation for Bassetlaw, originally known as Bassetlaw Council for Voluntary Service.

In 1973 BCVS was based in the Priory Gatehouse on Priorswell Road, Worksop. After this, they spent some time at an office on Park Street, Worksop and briefly an office in Retford, and then moved to their current location on Priorswell Road in 2012 in addition to opening a new office in Bolsover in 2022.

BCVS has supported and championed the groups, people, and voices of Bassetlaw for 50 years, and for the past three years, for the District of Bolsover and will therefore also be launching a separate Give Local Bolsover campaign to benefit local Bolsover charities.

