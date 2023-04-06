News you can trust since 1852
Bank to close High Peak branch later this year

A bank will be closing its branch and outside cash machine in New Mills later this year.

By Lucy Ball
Published 6th Apr 2023, 09:10 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 09:10 BST

Lloyds Bank has announced the closure of the New Mills branch will happen on August, 17 this year.

A spokesperson for the bank said: “Like many other high street businesses, we’ve seen people using our branches less frequently in recent years as more customers choose to do most of their everyday banking online.

“We’re responding to the way our customers use our branches.

The New Mills branch of Lloyds bank will close in August. Pic Google mapsThe New Mills branch of Lloyds bank will close in August. Pic Google maps
“We’ll continue to invest in our branch network, but we have to make sure our branches are where customers need and use them most.

“As a result, we've made the difficult decision to close this branch because customers are using it less often.”

Figures from Lloyds Bank shows only 125 of their customers used the branch regularly in 12 months to October 2022 and 76 per cent of customers using the Union Road branch have also used other Lloyds Bank branches, Internet Banking or PhoneBank.

After the closure Lloyds Bank customers will be supported with community banker who will visit the area and offer support and guidance.

A Lloyds Bank spokesperson said: “They’ll have a dedicated office space in a local venue for you to chat in private – and there’s no need to arrange an appointment. Simply visit them during their opening hours at their community venue.”

This closure comes just months after Natwest decided to shut its branches in the High Peak.

Robert Largan, High Peak MP contacted the bank about this matter and to ask about the loss and jobs and told The Advertiser none of the branch staff will be made redundant.

He said: “There has been a long running trend of high street bank branch closures and I am disappointed that Lloyds Bank have chosen to close their New Mills branch.

“Having been in contact with Lloyds, I am pleased to confirm that they have agreed to help existing customers with their arrangements, including providing a community banker for the area for some time following the closure.

“I urge Lloyds Bank to stick to the commitments they have made and to provide all possible support to their customers who rely on face-to-face banking.”

