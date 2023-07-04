News you can trust since 1852
Bakewell Rotarians' brass bands concert raises £700 for research into Motor Neurone Disease

Brass bands joined forces to raise money for research into Motor Neurone Disease during Bakewell Carnival Week.
By Gay Bolton
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 12:28 BST
Brass in the Park concert at Bakewell Recreation Ground in aid of the Rob Burrow Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Research Appeal.Brass in the Park concert at Bakewell Recreation Ground in aid of the Rob Burrow Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Research Appeal.
Brass in the Park concert at Bakewell Recreation Ground in aid of the Rob Burrow Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Research Appeal.

An open-air concert at the town’s Recreation Ground featuring Bakewell Silver, Cressbrook Brass, Tideswell Brass and Youlgrave Silver bands attracted a very good turnout despite intermittent wet weather.

This was the first Brass in the Park event for five years and raised more than £700 for the Rob Burrow Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Research Appeal.

The musical evening was in memory of Bakewell Rotary Club’s president Professor Mike Fowler who started these concerts in 2007 and who was a stalwart member of Cressbrook Band and to support Dr Louise Jordan, formerly practice head Baslow Surgery and founder of Helen’s Trust, who was diagnosed with MND in 2021.

The evening was opened by Judy Fowler and current club president David Goodlad.

Each of the bands contributed a 20-minute segment followed by all four playing as a massed band.

The four bands united for the finale, playing “Oh what a night” which had been requested by Dr Jordan and had been adapted by Caty Heelin, conductor of the Youlgrave Band.

Further contributions to the MND appeal would be welcome. Donations can be made via https://lnkd.in/eSF82q2y

