Five members of Buxton Mountain Rescue took part in Rainow 5-mile Fell Race on Wednesday, May 3.

The Rainow 5 is a small trail and fell race organised in late spring by Macclesfield Harriers and Athletic Club.

Runners tackle a hilly five mile route around Rainow and Kerridge Ridge. All proceeds from the race are donated to local charities.

A spokesperson for Buxton Mountain Rescue, said: “We can't thank Macclesfield Harriers and Athletic Club enough for putting on yet another epic Rainow 5-mile Fell Race! Our team had a blast competing in this evening race, along with a whopping 285 runners from nearby running clubs.

“The event was one of the highlights of the racing calendar, with Simon Harding crushing the 5-mile hilly course and crossing the finish line in an impressive 33:00. We're so grateful to have been a part of it!

“Our team members also deserve a massive shoutout for their awesome performances and for representing us with style.”

Team members Dave Veryard, Clare Holdcroft, Dave Bowen, Peter Parker and Andy Peat took part.

A spokesperson for Buxton Mountain Rescue thanked the team members for their 'awesome performances' and for representing the team 'with style'.

A spokesperson for Buxton Mountain Rescue added: “But, let's not forget the real hero of the day - the tea and homemade cake waiting for us at the finish line! It was the perfect way to end a challenging race.

