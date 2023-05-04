News you can trust since 1852
‘Awesome performance’ by Buxton Mountain Rescue at ‘epic’ race

Buxton Mountain Rescue has thanked five members for representing the team ‘with style’ at an evening race.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 4th May 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th May 2023, 13:21 BST

Five members of Buxton Mountain Rescue took part in Rainow 5-mile Fell Race on Wednesday, May 3.

The Rainow 5 is a small trail and fell race organised in late spring by Macclesfield Harriers and Athletic Club.

Runners tackle a hilly five mile route around Rainow and Kerridge Ridge. All proceeds from the race are donated to local charities.

Five members of Buxton Mountain Rescue took part in Rainow 5-mile Fell Race on Wednesday, May 3.
A spokesperson for Buxton Mountain Rescue, said: “We can't thank Macclesfield Harriers and Athletic Club enough for putting on yet another epic Rainow 5-mile Fell Race! Our team had a blast competing in this evening race, along with a whopping 285 runners from nearby running clubs.

“The event was one of the highlights of the racing calendar, with Simon Harding crushing the 5-mile hilly course and crossing the finish line in an impressive 33:00. We're so grateful to have been a part of it!

“Our team members also deserve a massive shoutout for their awesome performances and for representing us with style.”

Team members Dave Veryard, Clare Holdcroft, Dave Bowen, Peter Parker and Andy Peat took part.

A spokesperson for Buxton Mountain Rescue thanked the team members for their 'awesome performances' and for representing the team 'with style'.

A spokesperson for Buxton Mountain Rescue added: “But, let's not forget the real hero of the day - the tea and homemade cake waiting for us at the finish line! It was the perfect way to end a challenging race.

“Last but not least, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to Macclesfield Harriers for their incredible generosity. They presented our team with a whopping £500, which will go a long way in keeping the team operational.”