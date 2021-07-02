Award recognition for man who started Chapel Good Neighbour Network during pandemic

Paddy Bann, set up a food bank in Chapel last April to help those who were on furlough or made redundant due to the pandemic.

Now he has been given a Derbyshire Beacon of Hope award by Derbyshire County Council to recognise his efforts.

The 58-year-old said: “I didn’t know anything about it until I got the letter, it was such a nice surprise.

"I didn’t set this up because I wanted the praise and recognition, I did it because I sat in my kitchen with my good lady talking about coronavirus and how people, myself included, were going to struggle with less money coming in and knew something needed to be done.”

Since then he and his wife Caroline have helped to feed almost 600 hungry people in the Chapel area.

Almost 15 months on, the community project is getting referrals from the police, social services and even the job centre for people who may be struggling.

Paddy Bann, pictured with his son, has been awarded a Beacon of Hope for his work during the pandemic where he set up a foodbank to help struggling families

He said: “The community spirit in Chapel is amazing.

"Everyone has come together in times of need to ensure there is no-one going to bed hungry or going to school with an empty belly.”

His work has earned him a Derbyshire Beacon of Hope Award, which looks to identify and thank individuals and organisations who have worked tirelessly to keep our communities safe, and our businesses moving, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for the Beacon of Hope awards said: “The award seeks to highlight those in every sector and community of the county that have played a key role.

"Paddy’s work during the pandemic has been recognised by the community and the civic institutions of Derbyshire.”

Paddy added: “This is not just my award this is for everyone who has come together, from the Independent Church of Chinley who went out and bought Christmas presents for struggling families, to the Old Hall who cooked dinners for people to every single person who has donated something in our drop off points.

“To those who need a helping hand please reach out, we are here to help you get through this.”

To contact Chapel Good Neighbour Network visit https://chapelfoodnetwork.com or call 01298 881067.