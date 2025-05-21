Author returns home to the High Peak and releases new cosy crime book

After living in the states for several years an author, who hails from New Mills, has returned home and is loving writing in Derbyshire for the people of Derbyshire.

Kate Minchin, who is known by the pen name Kate P. Adams, has thrilled readers with her cosy crime books set in the fictitious stately home of Charleston House or taken them on a jaunt around Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens solving murders.

Now Kate’s latest book is a series of short stories featuring characters from the Charleston House series.

Writing has been a passion of Kate’s for years and has now written and published 13 murder mystery books and one non-fiction book.

However, she took a break from writing after losing both her parents in 2023.

She said: “I lost my dad in the March but I carried on writing and dedicated that book to him then just months later my mum passed away and it was really tough to cope.”

Kate stepped away from writing but said as time went on she wanted to get back into it but did not think she could write a full story which is how the short story collection came about.

The 50-year-old said: “Short stories are different from a big book, a bit more fun.

“I can focus more on different characters or bring in an aspect of history that wouldn’t have worked as well in a different format.”

There are stories about the much loved Sophie and her mum, but also bringing in her own historical knowledge from when she worked at Hampton Palace Court, a locked room mystery she had wanted to do for a while.

There is also a story where the only witness to a murder is a vintage typewriter and another where the much loved Pumpkin cat, who features on all the book covers, writes a letter to a younger kitten telling them how to behave.

She returned back to the family home in spring of this year and says she loves it and says her dog crumpet has become part mountain goat walking the hills.

“It’s been very healing being back here full time and now I am in Derbyshire writing for the people of Derbyshire and I’m hearing people’s accents again and little things which spark my imagination.”

Kate says so much research goes into her books and although she may look into the topic thoroughly only one or two lines about that subject may make it to print.

By the end of the year she wants to have written another Joyce and Ginger book as well as full as length Charleston House book.

Next year she is looking to start a new series which follows the police officers called to Charleston House on their own adventures.

She said: “It will be less cosy crime and more police procedural so there will be lots of research making sure I have got everything correct and factual.”

More Tales from Charleton House will be out next month online, in shops and as an ebook.

For more information on Kate’s previous works visit katepadams.com