High Peak Community Arts has won a TV vote to secure £70,000 to invest in a new project. Pic submitted

The arts group made it to the final of the People’s Projects on ITV’s Granada Reports and thanks to the winning the public votes they have now secured thousands of pounds for a new scheme.

A spokesperson for High Peak Community Arts said: “We won £70,000 funding in ITV Granada Reports People’s Project for ‘It’s in our Nature’, our arts and mental health project for children, young people and adults in the High Peak.

“A huge thank you to everyone who voted for us - it’s down to all of you that we have this funding.”

The project will bring young and old in the community together through art and nature to support positive mental health.Through this arts project the aim is to break down barriers to both experiencing the countryside and connecting with others, helping people form friendships, learn new skills and build self-esteem.The People’s Projects sees The National Lottery Community Fund, ITV, UTV and the Sunday Mail (in Scotland) working together to give the public a unique say in how National Lottery funding should be invested in their local area.

Shortlisted projects get to showcase their work on ITV, UTV or in the Sunday Mail, raising awareness and support for what they do as well as putting them in with a chance of receiving valuable funding.

Three hard-working community groups in the North West have won up to £70,000 each of National Lottery funding in this year’s The People’s Projects.

The vital funding was awarded to Danspiration! in Wigan, Advantage! Able Raiders in Barrow-in-Furness as well as High Peak Community Arts.

Blondel Cluff CBE, chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “The People’s Projects highlights the incredible work of inspiring community groups across the UK.

“We are proud to have given local people throughout the country a say in where over £4 million of vital National Lottery funding will go.