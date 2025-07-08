Artist who has work displayed alongside David Hockney, Andy Warhol and Picasso designs Buxton Fringe programme

A sketcher and painter from High Peak Artists who has won the cover competition for the Buxton Festival Fringe says it is amazing seeing his work on the side of a bus.

David Steedon has painted all his life but came back to it more after retirement.

The 74-year-old is also a member of Manchester Urban Sketchers and an art group in Macclesfield.

He said: “I love art, I love going out with a blank sketch book and filling the pages.”

Fringe programme cover winner David Steedon. Photo submitted

Two members from High Peak Artists won first and second place in the Buxton Festival Fringe competition.

David’s winning work which shows people painting, laughing, singing and reading has been printed on all the 2025 programmes.

He said: “There is a lot of publicity for the fringe and I have even seen my art on the side of a bus which is a bit amazing but it is really nice to share my work with more people.”

The Buxton Festival Fringe is one of the largest open access arts festivals in the UK and every July it hosts over 500 individual performances from theatre, street theatre, comedy, dance, music, art and children’s events.

David’s love of art has taken him all over the world.

Most impressively he spent three weeks in Bermuda as the artist in residence for a luxury hotel.

He said: “I post a lot of my work on Instagram and I was spotted by the son of a billionaire who bought a hotel in Bermuda as a way to showcase art.

“He invited my wife and I out for three weeks and I was asked to just enjoy the experience and create art.”

David created three paintings for the hotel which now hang in a gallery alongside the Andy Warhol painting of The Queen, a Picasso and work from David Hockney.

David added: “It feels good to know people enjoy my work.

“I love being out and about and sketching buildings and people, I tend to do three or four sketches a day while I’m out then I paint when I’m at home as it gives me something to do.”