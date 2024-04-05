Archive photos more than 100 years old showing inside the Devonshire Royal Hospital in Buxton

Architect Robert Rippon Duke was commissioned to design a hospital to rival Bath's and Harrogate's facilities for charity medical care.

The stables on the ground floor were converted into hospital rooms by 1882. Included in Rippon Duke's design was the world's largest unsupported dome with a diameter of 44 metres, now known as the Devonshire Dome.

In the hospital were 300 hospital beds "for the relief of the poor". By 1882 the hospital had its own baths building in George Street, although these were closed in 1914 when new mineral baths were built on the hospital site

King Edward and Princess Mary visited the hospital over the years and nurse Vera Brittain trained as a Voluntary Aid Detachment nurse here in 1915, caring for soldiers wounded during World War I.

More than 5,000 soldiers were treated in Buxton during the war.

The Devonshire Royal Hospital was the last of the eight hydropathic hospitals in England to close, in 2000

In 1934 the establishment was give permission by King George V to become known as the Devonshire Royal Hospital

The pictures are from the Buxton Museum and Art Galley collection, owned by Derbyshire County Council which was shared with the Advertiser.

1 . Vapour Bath Vapour Bath. Photo DCC Buxton Museum Photo: DCC Buxton Museum Photo Sales

2 . Inside the Dome Inside the Dome. Photo DCC Buxton Museum Photo: DCC Buxton Museum Photo Sales

3 . Electro Gautery Electro Gautery a procedure that uses heat from an electric current to destroy abnormal tissue, such as a tumor or other lesion. Photo DCC Buxton Museum Photo: DCC Buxton Museum Photo Sales

4 . Whirlpool bath A patient at the Devonshire Royal Hospital taking a whirlpool bath. Photo DCC Buxton Museum Photo: DCC Buxton Museum Photo Sales