50 Shades of Archaeology - a new addition to the Buxton Fringe line up - will see top archaeologists bring the past to live with their evening talks.

Enrichment Through Archaeology is bringing two guest speakers who are both award winning authors to this year’s Buxton Festival Fringe.

For the first time in the history of the Fringe, audiences will be able to indulge their interest in one of the most popular subjects most people wish they could have a go at.

On Thursday July, 9 James Wright will lead a talk on historic building mythbusting and Jim Leary will talk about his book Footsteps on Friday July, 19 and trace the restless nature of our ancestors and eventual world domination.

Ian Parker Heath, a partner in Enrichment Through Archaeology, said: “You’d be surprised at the number of people who said they wish they’d studied archaeology when they were younger.”

Enrichment Through Archaeology work with community groups to create and run heritage projects and run archaeology-themed workshops for schools.

Ian said: “People who enjoyed history at school and were regular Time Team viewers will get a lot out of these talks.”

Both of the book readings take place at the High Peak Bookstore, Brierlow Bar.

Ian added: “These events give audiences the chance to hear first-hand about new books and ask the authors about their work. They’re sure to be really interesting evenings.”

Tickets are £10 and available from Eventbrite - search for James Wright and/or Jim Leary.