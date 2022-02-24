Applications open to join Buxton Mountain Rescue Team

Applications to join Buxton Mountain Rescue Team are open now

The team are keen to hear from people who are active in the outdoors and have the time to dedicate to attend weekly training, continuous performance development and call-outs (when qualified).

Applicants must live within a maximum of 30 minutes or less drive away from Buxton and meet the strict entry criteria.

To apply, and find out more, see https://www.buxtonmountainrescue.org.uk/support_us/join_the_team.

If you are successful at the application stage, you will be invited to attend the next stage of the process, which is a navigation and hill skills assessment day in April.

Successful applicants will be able to start the training programme straight away after the April assessment day.

The team has a two-part training programme before you become a fully operational team member and are awarded the coveted ‘red’ jacket. After completing part one, you are invited to attend call-outs, which will enable you to consolidate your training and complete part two.