Appeal to take care of the Peak District as spring officially begins - including BBQs, camping and considerate parking

3 . Planning ahead on parking

In recent years there has been an increase in disruptive and in many cases illegal parking. This includes on double yellow lines, blocking entrances to homes and businesses and reducing emergency vehicle access on narrow routes. This has a huge impact on and poses a safety risk for people, living, working and visiting the Peak District. To prevent this, visitors are encouraged to plan ahead by making sure they find out about the rural location they are heading to and how best to visit it safely and responsibly. The top tip is to make sure they have considered the practicalities of visiting before leaving home, such as where to legally park, having a plan B if the place you want to park is full, as well as how to get to the location they want to visit after leaving their car. The National Park Authority website lists over 80 car parking locations, covering thousands of spaces, from a range of providers. To minimise the pressure on limited parking spaces and reduce environmental impact, visitors are being asked to try out the range of seasonal bus services in the Peak District for the coming season, with many also linking up to mainline rail routes from Sheffield and Manchester. Pictured are around 200 cars poorly parked on Rushup Edge and Man Nick on the road down to Edale on Saturday, January 11. Photo: Derbyshire County Council