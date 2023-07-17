News you can trust since 1852
Appeal launched as police are growing concerns for missing woman from Buxton

Police are asking for help finding Rachel, who is missing from her home in Buxton.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Jul 2023, 14:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 14:45 BST

Rachel, 34, was last seen on Tuesday, July 11, by her family in Chapel-en-le-Frith, but she has not been heard from since.

The 34-year-old is described as white, slim and around 5 feet 2 inches tall. She has got long, light brown hair which she often wears in a bun. Rachel was born with a cleft lip and may be wearing a clear plastic mac. She has been known to visit the Stockport and Manchester areas.

Anyone who has seen Rachel or knows where she might be is asked to contact the force on the details below, quoting reference 424 of 14 July:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101