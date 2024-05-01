Another Big Spring Clean success

This year, around 40 locals took part, with Buxton Town Team members joined by several families keen to do their bit.“We’re never sure how many people are going to turn up, but even though it was a cold morning it was nice to see some new faces. And it didn’t rain!” says Wendy Jones, who co-ordinated the event with husband David.Groups tackled an area stretching from Spring Gardens to the Pavilion Gardens and Higher Buxton. They cleaned litter bins, phone boxes, benches and signs, picked up litter, removed old flyers and posters – and made sure fingerposts were pointing in the right direction. Hard-to-reach road signs were tackled with the help of window cleaner Tom Wilkinson.Organised by Buxton Town Team, the event has taken place since 2014 – interrupted only by pandemic restrictions. It was created to tidy up the town centre in time for the annual Spring Fair – another initiative first launched by Buxton Town Team.Wendy and David also organise monthly litter picking sessions and are happy to welcome new recruits. For more information, email [email protected] details of the group’s other community initiatives, visit www.buxtontownteam.org.