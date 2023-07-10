The inter-diocesan event, led by the bishops of Hallam (Ralph Heskett) and Nottingham - in which diocese Derbyshire falls - (Patrick McKinney) goes from Grindleford Station to Padley Chapel to honour the martyrdom of two Catholic priests, Robert Ludlam and Nicholas Garlick, both Derbyshire men, who were staying a night at Padley Manor with a Catholic family and who were arrested for treason by being Catholic priests, and executed in 1588. They were beatified in 1987.