Annual Peak District Pilgrimage remembers executed Derbyshire priests

The annual Padley Pilgrimage, that started in 1898, has taken place.
By John FryerContributor
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:18 BST

The inter-diocesan event, led by the bishops of Hallam (Ralph Heskett) and Nottingham - in which diocese Derbyshire falls - (Patrick McKinney) goes from Grindleford Station to Padley Chapel to honour the martyrdom of two Catholic priests, Robert Ludlam and Nicholas Garlick, both Derbyshire men, who were staying a night at Padley Manor with a Catholic family and who were arrested for treason by being Catholic priests, and executed in 1588. They were beatified in 1987.

The procession went from Grindleford Station to Padley Chapel. Submitted Photo by John FryerThe procession went from Grindleford Station to Padley Chapel. Submitted Photo by John Fryer
Related topics:DerbyshireNottingham