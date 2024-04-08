Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 13th annual Food Festival will take place in the village of Tideswell on Saturday May, 4. From 10am to 4pm the streets of the historic village will be lined with local food and art, with live music and street entertainment throughout the day and entry is free.

Julia Fell, from the organising team, said: “Back once again by popular demand, we are delighted to announce Tideswell’s much-loved food festival will be taking place for the 13th year. It’s a fabulous way to enjoy the best of everything the Peak District has to offer: a day out in our beautiful village, mouth-watering local foods, gorgeous art and crafts and top-class entertainment.

“The food festival is hugely popular - people travel from all over to sample the local food, buy gifts and treats, and enjoy the friendly charm of Tideswell – it is always a highlight of the Peak District’s year.”

There will be more than 50 food vendors at Tideswell Food Festival next month. Photo Jason Chadwick

There will be food from more than 50 vendors, including Mouse House Cheese, Project D Donuts, Scrumptious by Lucy, Bittersweet Chocolate Company; nutritious options from the likes of Kimchi Rebellion and Cacao Elora; and visitors can enjoy lunch from hot food vendors such as Alvi’s Home Made Indian, Caribbean Fusion and I Love Crepes.

Tideswell food festival began in 2011 as a celebration of the range and quality of local food on offer in the Peak District. Its popularity has seen the festival grow year-on-year. Now it includes an artisan Makers’ Market in the stunning Cathedral of the Peak, with work from local artists and craftspeople on sale. Live music and dance from local talent also entertains visitors throughout the day.

Local traders throw open their doors - these include, pubs and cafés, an organic butcher, a bakery, wool shop and dying studio, and second-hand bookshop. Tideswell Food Festival has become one of the top Summer events for Peak District visitors and locals.

