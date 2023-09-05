A damaged market cross in Chapel-en-le-Frith which is hundreds of years old has been barricaded off as concerns for public safety grows.

A large crack in the base and vertical structure of the market cross in Chapel has led to it being barricaded off.

High Peak Borough Councillor Kath Sizeland reported the monument to the council and asked for the barriers to be put up to keep people safe.

She said: “The market cross is several hundred years old, it's a piece of history we need to keep and restore.

Cllr Kath Sizeland at Chapel's Market Cross. Photo Jason Chadwick

“The crack has probably been caused by subsidence from traffic, weather over all the years and general wear and tear but right now it's not safe so we needed to step in and do something.

“What the market cross needs now is someone with special expertise in stone masonry to come and take a proper look at the it and work out how to best repair it.

“We have wonderful craftspeople and the technology to hopefully restore the cross so it can stay pride of place in Chapel for years and years to come.

“These things take time, we know but it would be nice to have the market cross back open again for Remembrance Day as this is where the town lays its poppies.”The Grade II listed monument on Market Place is owned by the Duchy of Lancaster, which is an ancient body responsible for managing an investment portfolio of land, property and financial investments.

Chapel's Market Cross showing the crack running down it. Photo Jason Chadwick

High Peak Borough Council says it will be working with the Duchy during this repair period but the main works will have to be carried out by the Duchy itself.

A spokesperson for the Duchy of Lancaster said: “The Duchy of Lancaster is aware that the ancient market cross in Chapel-en-le-Frith is in need of restoration. We have allocated the necessary funding for these works and instructed local building surveyors and heritage specialists to put forward an appropriate scope of works.