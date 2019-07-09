Ambitious plans to revitalise Buxton town centre revealed as part of £2 million Future High Streets bid

Town leaders have revealed a package of 'ambitious ideas' to 'reinvent' Buxton's struggling town centre as part of its bid for a share in £675 million government funding.

On Friday High Streets Minister Jake Berry MP announced that Buxton was one of 50 towns to reach round two of a bid for the Future High Streets Fund.

Mr Berry hopes the fund will help local leaders being new life into their town centres by allowing positive action such as improving transport and access or converting retail units into new homes.

Buxton will now receive up to £150,000 to set out 'detailed project proposals' in its bid for a share in the fund - which could be worth up to £2 million.

Councillor Damien Greenhalgh, member for regeneration, tourism and leisure, told how High Peak Borough Council's bid included plans to:

- Improve the pedestrian route to and from the railway station

- Increase residential and office use in the town centre – especially on the upper floors of buildings

- Increase leisure, food and drink uses, pop-ups and shared spaces

- Modernise infrastructure to include smart parking, electric vehicle charging and cycle interchange

Coun Greenhalgh said: “This is an exciting next stage in the evolution of our high streets and town centres and we’re thrilled Buxton will be at the heart of this re-invention.

“Changing shopping habits are changing the nature of town centres across the country and Buxton is no exception – so we need to rise to the challenge and explore ways of making sure Buxton’s town centre remains a vibrant, lively place that people want to visit and spend time enjoying.

“Our new administration has some ambitious ideas for increasing the variety and range of opportunities for business, residential and leisure uses in the town centre as part of our commitment to thriving high streets throughout our Borough - we’re looking forward to working these up into detailed proposals.”

The council will now work closely with partners including town centre champions and community groups and the Growth Hub and East Midlands Chamber to develop its ideas and present a strong case for further funding.