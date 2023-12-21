News you can trust since 1852
Images of the past at Buxton's Crescent.Images of the past at Buxton's Crescent.
Images of the past at Buxton's Crescent.

Amazing pictures reveal life at Buxton's Crescent, St Anne's Hotel and the Pump Room from yesteryear

We have delved into our archive to show you the former life of Buxton’s iconic Grade I listing landmark.
By Lucy Ball
Published 21st Dec 2023, 10:34 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 10:35 GMT

Whether you remember life in St Anne’s Hotel or the well women in the Pump Room take a glimpse into the past with these long forgotten pictures.

Buxton civic leaders including the mayor, clerk of the borough and the 9th Duke of Devonshire (centre) in the Crescent outside the Old Hall Hotel in the 1920s

1. Mayoral procession

Buxton civic leaders including the mayor, clerk of the borough and the 9th Duke of Devonshire (centre) in the Crescent outside the Old Hall Hotel in the 1920s Photo: unknown

Buxton Advertiser archive, 1930s, Buxton carnival parade past The Crescent in the 1930s

2. Carnival parade

Buxton Advertiser archive, 1930s, Buxton carnival parade past The Crescent in the 1930s Photo: unknown

The famous 1959 incident which led to Turners memorial being removed from the Crescent. It was more than 30 years before it was restored to its original position.

3. Car crash at Turner's Memorial

The famous 1959 incident which led to Turners memorial being removed from the Crescent. It was more than 30 years before it was restored to its original position. Photo: unknown

Christmas Day at St Anne's Hotel in 1958

4. Christmas Day

Christmas Day at St Anne's Hotel in 1958 Photo: submitted

