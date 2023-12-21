Amazing pictures reveal life at Buxton's Crescent, St Anne's Hotel and the Pump Room from yesteryear
We have delved into our archive to show you the former life of Buxton’s iconic Grade I listing landmark.
By Lucy Ball
Published 21st Dec 2023, 10:34 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 10:35 GMT
Whether you remember life in St Anne’s Hotel or the well women in the Pump Room take a glimpse into the past with these long forgotten pictures.
