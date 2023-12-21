Almost £16,000 donated to help Buxton charity which supports elderly people

Buxton Hall Bank Trust donated £15,840 to Buxton Community Support to help support the older community and provide social activities.

Buxton Hall Bank Trust has donated almost £16,000 to Connex to help fund three projects for the elderly in the community. Photo Buxton Hall Bank Trust

The money will go towards the running costs of three projects; Connex Befriending service, a key safe installation scheme and a what’s on guide for older people.

The guide will list social and recreational offers available for everyone over 65 as well as services that provide help and support when needed.

Roddie MacLean from the Hall Bank Trust said: “This project is one of the first that Buxton Hall Bank Trust, BHBT, has directly instigated.

“We usually wait to be asked for financial help - and are open to any request which benefits older people in Buxton - but felt a guide would allow older people to know what’s available and also show providers where the gaps in provision are.”

Buxton Hall Bank Trust emerged following the sale of the former Hall Bank Day Centre.

The Trust has funds invested and aims to give away the income for the benefit of older people in Buxton, on an ongoing basis.

BHBT had a period of enforced inactivity following the death of its much loved treasurer Sue West, but Roddie said the trist is now delighted to now be continuing her legacy.

The other projects supported by the donation are the Connex Befriending service and Key safe installation scheme.

The former supports around 45 older people through volunteers visiting them and spending time for a chat which ensures regular social contact and better mental wellbeing.

Connecting people within their communities is the key focus of the Connex charity which celebrated its40th anniversary this year.

Amongst these is also a Home Maintenance and Clearance service which will carry out the key safe installations for people who need them in order to be discharged from hospital or for home care arrangements to be put in place.

André Knirsch from Connex added: “We are extremely grateful about the support from Hall Bank Trust as it enables us to help with key safe installations again and provide other services such as the befriending scheme and creating the ‘What’s On’ guide.