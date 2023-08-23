Eat in the Park - the food drink and music festival which is taking Derbyshire by storm - welcomed almost 10,000 people to the Pavilion Gardens over the weekend.

Back for the third year the two-day festival which took place on Saturday and Sunday August, 19 and 20 was a sell-out with 4,500 tickets being sold for each day.

Organiser Jake Burnham said: “It’s amazing to see an idea which was thought up a few years ago as a way for people to come together and have a good time as the reality it is now with thousands of people turning up on both days.”Jake and friend George Darbyshire, both from the High Peak, are the masterminds behind the festival which has now branched out to a second venue in Chesterfield.

Jake said: “I feel so proud and so thankful that so many people came out to support the festival and make it the success it was.”

Eat in the Park was a sell out success with 4,500 tickets sold for each day. Pic Eat in the Park.

As well as street food vendors and pop up bars there was also live music over three stages in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens.

Jake said: “We had some incredible tribute acts; getting The Bootleg Beatles was huge for us and it was so nice to see everyone singing along.

“Purple Cloud of Funk and Pink were also amazing; it's hard to pick just one highlight.”

The Buxton Brewery Stage saw local live music take to the stage and Jake said the crowd was behind them just as much as they were for the headliners.

Eat in the Park returned to Buxton's Pavilion Garden for the third year at the weekend. Pic Eat in the Park.

“Our vision was to put on an affordable event which brought families and friends together while championing the best of local food and drink and with music too.

“Everything we could was supporting local businesses from the portable toilets to the children’s entertainment. It was important for us to put back into the local community and economy.”

Work has already started on planning for next year’s event and the duo say they are just waiting for the confirmed dates from High Peak Borough Council.