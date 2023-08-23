Almost 10,000 people party at Buxton’s Eat in the Park
Back for the third year the two-day festival which took place on Saturday and Sunday August, 19 and 20 was a sell-out with 4,500 tickets being sold for each day.
Organiser Jake Burnham said: “It’s amazing to see an idea which was thought up a few years ago as a way for people to come together and have a good time as the reality it is now with thousands of people turning up on both days.”Jake and friend George Darbyshire, both from the High Peak, are the masterminds behind the festival which has now branched out to a second venue in Chesterfield.
Jake said: “I feel so proud and so thankful that so many people came out to support the festival and make it the success it was.”
As well as street food vendors and pop up bars there was also live music over three stages in Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens.
Jake said: “We had some incredible tribute acts; getting The Bootleg Beatles was huge for us and it was so nice to see everyone singing along.
“Purple Cloud of Funk and Pink were also amazing; it's hard to pick just one highlight.”
The Buxton Brewery Stage saw local live music take to the stage and Jake said the crowd was behind them just as much as they were for the headliners.
“Our vision was to put on an affordable event which brought families and friends together while championing the best of local food and drink and with music too.
“Everything we could was supporting local businesses from the portable toilets to the children’s entertainment. It was important for us to put back into the local community and economy.”
Work has already started on planning for next year’s event and the duo say they are just waiting for the confirmed dates from High Peak Borough Council.
Jake added: “We are at capacity with how many the park can hold so it won’t be getting bigger in that sense but we will be signing some great music acts in the coming months and we can’t wait for next year.”