Buxton Local History Society are starting to install Blue Plaques for memorable people in the town and Architect Robert Ripon Duke who designed the Octagon as well as the Dome above John Carr's stables will be honoured this summer.

At the next meeting on Wednesday February 21, at Trinity Church Hall, Buxton, Chairman,Trevor Gilman, will give details of work undertaken by the Society during the past year.

Monthly talks by a variety of speakers have included such diverse subjects as Buxton pubs, local railways and literary connections.

During the year a tree was planted in the Pavilion Gardens to mark the Society's centenary,with the accompanying plaque unveiled by Deputy Mayor, Councillor Stuart Gardner.

Vivien Holden, from the group, said: “Work continues on plans to establish a Local History Archive.This will contain more than 60 annual volumes of The High Peak News, going back to 1895, together with many books, programmes and maps of bygone Buxton.

“The Archive will help with answers to enquiries received by the society.”

Looking to the future the group are planning to recognise the most influential people in Buxton's history by installing Blue Plaques and have started with the 'Architect of Victorian Buxton', Robert Ripon Duke.

Vivien said: “He designed the Octagon as well as the Dome above John Carr's stables.

“The plaque will be installed outside the Manchester Road house that he designed and lived in for 30 years.It is hoped to unveil this in the summer.”

A full programme of talks planned for the next year can be found on the society’s website and include The Spa Hotel [Hartington Road],Derbyshire geology,and, The Green Man Gallery.

Teas and coffees will be before the AGM at 7.15pm with the meeting starting at 7.30pm.