Adrian Dunbar reprised his role as Alex Ridley and was seen filming scenes last week.

Danny Newton location manager for ITV said: “We filmed scenes in and around a narrowboat in New Mills, scenes in the canal path near Swizzles and on Hawthorne Industrial Estate and Albion Road.”

Ridley follows charismatic ex Detective Inspector Alex Ridley, who has retired from the police force after years of dedicated service due to his health concerns and grief after losing his wife and daughter.

Adrian Dunbar pictured on a boat during the filming of Ridley. Photo Susan Torkington

Ridley was enticed out of retirement into his former role and the show proved such a hit with viewers it has been commissioned for a second series.

The show is inspired by real life retired detectives re-joining police forces in a consultancy role given increasingly over-stretched resources, Ridley will explore thought provoking crime stories in an original and distinctive way.

Speaking about his role Adrian said: “Ridley’s complicated in many ways, quite a distance away from anything I’ve played before, even though it’s me, it looks like me, and there’s obviously echoes of Ted Hastings, in Line of Duty, because he’s a cop.

“But there are so many interesting layers to his personality, so many things in his background, his history, especially with all the different places that he goes to and the different things he has to deal with.

Filming of Ridley in New Mills. Photo Tiffany Ives

“The complications of the guy, I think, was the main thing that attracted me to it.”

Danny said: “Thank you for your cooperation which helped us achieve our filming goals.

“We worked closely with Creative England the necessary departments at Derbyshire County Council, Derbyshire Police as well as the Canal and River Trust to inform them of our scheduled activity.

“We appreciate that we are visitors and we very much enjoyed filming in the area.”

ITV were filming Ridley in New Mills last week. Photo Caroline Brookes

Most of the first series was filmed in and around Manchester.

