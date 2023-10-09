'A warning from history’ - High Peak TV writer behind new BBC Jimmy Savile drama, The Reckoning

The new drama telling the story of Jimmy Savile has been penned by the BAFTA winning High Peak writer who has called it ‘a warning from history’.

Steve Coogan is taking on the role of Jimmy Saville in the new BBC drama mini series The Reckoning written by High Peak's very own BAFTA winning Neil Mckay. Photo BBC press office

Neil Mckay’s The Reckoning starts on BBC 1 tonight and will lift the lid on the life and lies of Jimmy Savile played by Steve Coogan.

Neil, from Chapel-en-le-Frith, said: “Savile was a sexual predator and a con man. He conned his way through our society to the very top.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“To me Savile is the ultimate warning from history. Often people who have been exposed for committing multiple, heinous crimes were invisible to society when they were committing them, but Savile couldn’t have been more visible.

“He did these terrible things as one of the most famous men in the country.”

In addition to speaking to those impacted directly by Savile's abuse, Neil and writing partner and co-executive producer Jeff Pope spoke to people who, at the time, worked at the institutions Savile was synonymous with - so the BBC, Leeds General Infirmary, Stoke Mandeville and Broadmoor.

This they said gave them a broad picture. The most crucial element of research was speaking to the survivors and victims.

Advertisement

Neil said: “We didn’t feel it would have been appropriate to contact people out of the blue who may have been victims of Savile, unless they were already in the public domain from speaking about it.

Advertisement

“It had to be done carefully with great sensitivity. I went all over the country talking to people.

“And some came forward when they heard we were making the series.

“Bit by bit, I met other victims who are involved in the series and I formed very strong relationships which persisted over the entire time we worked with them.

Advertisement

"We worked with four survivors in particular to show their stories in greater detail across the four episodes, and who also appear on camera interviewed as themselves.”

Neil says the scripts were read and shown to them, and they were kept abreast of every single thing that happened.

Advertisement

He said: “Without wishing to speak for them, I know they feel this is a story that should be put out there.”

Neil is no stranger to writing hard hitting mini series, last year he wrote Four Lives telling the story of four young gay men murdered in similar circumstances between 2014 and 2015 in the Barking area of London and their families fight for answers.

Advertisement

He has also written a drama about the Moors murderers and won six BAFTAs throughout his career.

And although his writing is factual drama he says he is not doing this to cause distress to people.

“You can’t erase people like Savile from history, because they’re there and people have suffered at their hands in many different ways.

Advertisement

“You could try to pretend they don’t exist, but I don’t think it ever works.

Advertisement

“Speaking openly about abuse is a way to stop it from happening again, and we know that many people directly affected do want it to be known.”

Looking back at the production as a whole Neil added: “There was an enormous sense of responsibility.