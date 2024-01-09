A new yoga class is starting in Buxton which promotes deep meditation and the art of relaxing and rest.

Sam Fillingham is bringing Nidra Yoga to Buxton. Photo Jason Chadwick

A new yoga nidra class - the first of its kind in Buxton - is starting on Friday January, 12 at the Yoga Den on Lightwood Road and new yoga instructor Sam Fillingham wants people to take the time to relax.

She said: “In today’s busy world people rarely take the time to stop and relax and yoga nidra is the perfect way to do this.”

Sam’s yoga nidra class focuses on yogic sleep or a state of consciousness between waking and sleeping, typically induced by a guided meditation.

Nidra Yoga is all about deep relaxation. Photo Jason Chadwick

The 42-year-old said: “There is too much demand on our time and especially for women throughout history who have never sat and done nothing, rest is an act of rebellion.”

The deep meditative state with blankets and pillows allows people to feel revived and Sam says it has really helped her deal with past trauma.

“I dealt with a workplace incident between 2017 and 2019 which was hugely traumatic for me and left me with PTSD.

“I suffered and have been trying to work through it but yoga nidra has helped me in ways I could never imagine.

Sam Fillingham is bringing Nidra Yoga to Buxton. Photo Jason Chadwick

“The power of not talking has been so healing.

“This style of yoga has not been done in Buxton before and I’m excited to bring it to the town.”

Sam, known as Wise Heart, got into yoga during lockdown and is now ready to take others to a journey of relaxation.

On January 20 the Yoga Den will be having an open day between 11am and 4pm to celebrate one year of the den being open.

There will be free taster sessions scheduled throughout the day to allow people to try different types and styles of yoga to see what they like.

At 11m Heidi will lead a iyengar yoga session with Heidi, at midday Alex will take an aerial yoga class.

At 1pm there will be another iyengar yoga session with Noelle followed by kundalini yoga with Jax at 2pm and finally Sam will take a yoga nidra session at 3pm.