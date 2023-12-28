'A countryside haven': Property-seeking couple move to one of most beautiful locations in the country - the High Peak
In a serene shift from urban hustle Martin, 56 and Laura Penhallow, 52, seasoned professionals in Compliance and Governance, and Strategic Vulnerability Coordination, have embraced a quieter life in Whaley Bridge.
Their journey led them to Barratt Homes' Midshires Meadow development, offering both modern homes and cottage charm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Choosing the High Peak was a deliberate choice for the Penhallows, seeking a more manageable home in one of the country's most beautiful locations. Their four-bedroom Alderney-style home, is a testament to their desire for tranquillity.
Martin said: "The location is perfect. There are country walks on our doorstep that are ideal for our three dogs and our home. While it’s a high-quality new build, it looks more like a cottage," remarks Martin, capturing the blend of nature and contemporary living.”
The Penhallows have repuposed one of the bedrooms as a home office. Laura added: "Our favourite things about our home are the fact that the house backs onto open fields, the design of the kitchen and breakfast room, and the three large double bedrooms."
"Our neighbours are so friendly and helpful, and the community spirit is already building. We love coming home to the development, driving down the hill and seeing the beautiful tors in the distance,” said Laura.
Situated on Dowry Lane, Midshires Meadow, a range of four-bedroom homes are currently available at Midshires Meadow with prices starting from £300,000.