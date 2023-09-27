A clock, a ceramic cat, a hoover and two hairdryers all fixed at Buxton's repair cafe
Transition Buxton’s monthly repair cafe proved a popular one with lots of items beign fixed instead of going to landfill.
A spokesperson for Transition Buxton said: “The Repair Cafe was another busy session with lots of things fixed including pictured: a hoover for St Peters Church, a DAB radio, and two hair driers.
"Other items included a hand blender, two jackets, an exercise machine, a clock and a ceramic cat. Never a dull moment – it’s different every time.”
The next session will be on Saturday October, 28.