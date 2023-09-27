News you can trust since 1852
A clock, a ceramic cat, a hoover and two hairdryers all fixed at Buxton's repair cafe

Transition Buxton’s monthly repair cafe proved a popular one with lots of items beign fixed instead of going to landfill.
By Lucy Ball
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 10:49 BST
One of the items repaired at the Transition Buxton's Repair Cafe. Photo submittedOne of the items repaired at the Transition Buxton's Repair Cafe. Photo submitted
One of the items repaired at the Transition Buxton's Repair Cafe. Photo submitted

A spokesperson for Transition Buxton said: “The Repair Cafe was another busy session with lots of things fixed including pictured: a hoover for St Peters Church, a DAB radio, and two hair driers.

"Other items included a hand blender, two jackets, an exercise machine, a clock and a ceramic cat. Never a dull moment – it’s different every time.”

The next session will be on Saturday October, 28.

