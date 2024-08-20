9,500 people partied at Buxton’s Eat in the Park making it the 'best one yet'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Buxton’s newest festival attracted more than 9,500 people to the Pavilion Gardens at the weekend with organisers saying it was the best one yet.

Eat in the Park returned for its fourth year this weekend and Saturday was a sell out and Sunday’s show was only 200 people of being a sell out as well meaning almost 9.500 were in the town over the two days.

Organiser and co-founder Jake Burnham said: “It was the best one yet. There was the most amazing atmosphere.

“Everyone came to have a great time, eat amazing food and listen to some of the best tribute acts in the country.”

A sold out Saturday for the fourth Eat in the Park. Photo Jason Chadwick

Headlining the main stage on Saturday was Young Elton and on Sunday it was Rule the World with Dan Budd as Robbie Williams.

George Darbyshire, co-founder said: “ I went backstage on Sunday night and watched a few songs looking out at the crowd and it gave me chills to see everyone there. It’s surreal to think how our idea has grown into something so big and how many thousands of people were there watching the sets.”

Eat in the Park was set up by the two friends as a way of bringing people into the town and supporting local food traders. Across the weekend there were more than 20 vendors and Jake said he had an incredible burger and some amazing tacos.

George said: “But its about supporting all the businesses in town too. The pubs did well and all the hotels were sold out which is great news.”

Jake said: “The Adele experience was brilliant and the Manchester Ska Foundation had everyone up and dancing. There were families with kids dancing with groups of older friends and everyone just wanted to be in the sun having a good time.”

George added Eat in the Park will be returning to Buxton next year on Saturday August 16 and Sunday 17. He said: “We won’t be changing the format, we will be sticking with what we know works and what people love.”

Early bird tickets go on sale on Thursday August, 22 and headline acts will be confirmed at a later date.