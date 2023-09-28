News you can trust since 1852
New starters at Highfield Hall Primary back in 2012. Photo Jason ChadwickNew starters at Highfield Hall Primary back in 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick
New starters at Highfield Hall Primary back in 2012. Photo Jason Chadwick

9 throwback High Peak schools pictures from 2011 and 2012

Can you remember your first day at school?
By Lucy Ball
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:44 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 11:44 BST

Here are nine great throwback photos of littles from across the High Peak looking smart in their new school uniforms but who can you spot?

Take a look and see if you can recognise anyone.

Fairfield Infants road safety artwork and posters,. Pictured back in 2012 were Councillor Pam Reddy and headteacher Sue Coackley with Dylan Mantle, Rebecca Boothby, Aaron Hall and Leah Park. Photo Jason Chadwick

1. Fairfield Infants

Fairfield Infants road safety artwork and posters,. Pictured back in 2012 were Councillor Pam Reddy and headteacher Sue Coackley with Dylan Mantle, Rebecca Boothby, Aaron Hall and Leah Park. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

The children in Reception at Buxton Infants enjoyed an African dance workshop in 2012. Photo contributed.

2. Buxton Infants

The children in Reception at Buxton Infants enjoyed an African dance workshop in 2012. Photo contributed. Photo: contributed

Parish council chairman Eva Hodgson opened the new outdoor play area for reception pupils at Hayfield Primary school more than 10 years ago. Photo Jason Chadwick

3. Hayfield Primary school.

Parish council chairman Eva Hodgson opened the new outdoor play area for reception pupils at Hayfield Primary school more than 10 years ago. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

The reception pupils at Hayfield Primary trying out their new outdoor play area in 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick

4. Hayfield Primary

The reception pupils at Hayfield Primary trying out their new outdoor play area in 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick

