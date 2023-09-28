9 throwback High Peak schools pictures from 2011 and 2012

Here are nine great throwback photos of littles from across the High Peak looking smart in their new school uniforms but who can you spot?
Take a look and see if you can recognise anyone.
1. Fairfield Infants
Fairfield Infants road safety artwork and posters,. Pictured back in 2012 were Councillor Pam Reddy and headteacher Sue Coackley with Dylan Mantle, Rebecca Boothby, Aaron Hall and Leah Park. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Buxton Infants
The children in Reception at Buxton Infants enjoyed an African dance workshop in 2012. Photo contributed. Photo: contributed
3. Hayfield Primary school.
Parish council chairman Eva Hodgson opened the new outdoor play area for reception pupils at Hayfield Primary school more than 10 years ago. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick
4. Hayfield Primary
The reception pupils at Hayfield Primary trying out their new outdoor play area in 2011. Photo Jason Chadwick Photo: Jason Chadwick