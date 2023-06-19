News you can trust since 1852
Chapel Juniors at Chapel Carnival. Pic Jason ChadwickChapel Juniors at Chapel Carnival. Pic Jason Chadwick
Chapel Juniors at Chapel Carnival. Pic Jason Chadwick

9 pictures show fun was had by all at 'wonderful' Chapel-en-le-Frith's 2023 Carnival

Great pictures from Chapel Carnival at the weekend but who can you spot in this gallery?
By Lucy Ball
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:51 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:51 BST

Chapel Carnival took place on Saturday June, 17 and brought the community together.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Many thanks to all involved with carnival day at the weekend. It was great to see so many people having a fun time."Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team were also at the event and a spokesperson added: “What a wonderful event the Chapel-en-le-Frith Carnival was.

"Early rain cleared and the sun shone on the parade. The crowds were out in numbers and it was good family fun from start to finish. Roll on the rest of the carnival calendar, lets hope they all go so smoothly.”

Jane Gilman in a costume to match the hot weather at Chapel Carnival. Pic Jason Chadwick

1. Shaking her maracas

Jane Gilman in a costume to match the hot weather at Chapel Carnival. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

This years new royalty for Chapel Carnival; junior queen Faith Phillips with Isabelle Bancroft and Poppy Goodwin Smith. Pic Jason Chadwick

2. New Royalty

This years new royalty for Chapel Carnival; junior queen Faith Phillips with Isabelle Bancroft and Poppy Goodwin Smith. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

The Old Cell float with people dressed up as pints of beer for Chapel Carnival. Pic Jason Chadwick

3. Beer on wheels

The Old Cell float with people dressed up as pints of beer for Chapel Carnival. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

Chapel Carnival's junior queen Faith Phillips on her float. Pic Jason Chadwick

4. Junior queen =

Chapel Carnival's junior queen Faith Phillips on her float. Pic Jason Chadwick Photo: jason chadwick

