9 pictures show fun was had by all at 'wonderful' Chapel-en-le-Frith's 2023 Carnival

Great pictures from Chapel Carnival at the weekend but who can you spot in this gallery?

Chapel Carnival took place on Saturday June, 17 and brought the community together.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Many thanks to all involved with carnival day at the weekend. It was great to see so many people having a fun time."Buxton Police Safer Neighbourhood Team were also at the event and a spokesperson added: “What a wonderful event the Chapel-en-le-Frith Carnival was.

"Early rain cleared and the sun shone on the parade. The crowds were out in numbers and it was good family fun from start to finish. Roll on the rest of the carnival calendar, lets hope they all go so smoothly.”

Shaking her maracas Jane Gilman in a costume to match the hot weather at Chapel Carnival.

New Royalty This years new royalty for Chapel Carnival; junior queen Faith Phillips with Isabelle Bancroft and Poppy Goodwin Smith.

Beer on wheels The Old Cell float with people dressed up as pints of beer for Chapel Carnival.

Junior queen = Chapel Carnival's junior queen Faith Phillips on her float.