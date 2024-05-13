9 of the best Northern Lights photos show stunning aurora borealis across Derbyshire

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 13th May 2024, 11:57 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 12:03 BST
The Northern Lights danced through the skies and wowed people across Derbyshire on Friday and Saturday night.

The bands of pink and green light were seen across the UK and in parts of Europe after an “extreme” geomagnetic storm caused them to be more visible, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The G5 geomagnetic storm, which is considered extreme and the strongest level of solar storm, hit Earth on Thursday. The cause of this storm was a “large, complex” sunspot cluster, 17 times the diameter of the Earth, according to the NOAA. The last storm with a G5 rating hit Earth more than 20 years ago in October 2003 and caused power outages in Sweden, Professor Carole Haswell told the BBC Radio 4 Today Programme on Saturday morning.

Taken by Marisa Cashill in Bolsover

1. Bolsover

Taken by Marisa Cashill in Bolsover Photo: Marisa Cashill

Northern Lights as seen from the Avenue Country Park on Friday night, by Nick Rhodes.

2. The Avenue Country Park

Northern Lights as seen from the Avenue Country Park on Friday night, by Nick Rhodes. Photo: Nick Rhodes

Ellouise Alexandra Corbridge took this photo on Beeley Moor, on Friday night.

3. Beeley Moor

Ellouise Alexandra Corbridge took this photo on Beeley Moor, on Friday night. Photo: Ellouise Alexandra Corbridge

Rowan Pout saw aurora borealis on Friday night in Inkersall.

4. Inkersall

Rowan Pout saw aurora borealis on Friday night in Inkersall. Photo: Rowan Pout

