Lifesaving volunteers of the Buxton Mountain Rescue Team will be carrying a stretcher for 60km around the Peak District to celebrate the charity's 60th anniversary.

This weekend, Saturday May, 18 and Sunday May, 19, the group will be travelling across its operation area all while carrying a stretcher they use to rescue injured walkers off the hills.

Adam Gatenby, fundraising officer for Buxton Mountain Rescue Team, said: “This extraordinary endeavour not only commemorates our six decades of unwavering commitment, but also serves as a remarkable opportunity to raise funds for vehicle upgrades.

“The route will weave through picturesque landscapes, guiding our team members to significant landmarks that hold a special place in the hearts of our community.”

60km stretcher challenger for Buxton Mountain Rescue team celebrating 60 years. Photo contributed

Starting and finishing in the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton, their journey will take them through the charming Combs village and Millers Dale Station Cafe.

“The adventure doesn't stop there.

“Each location along the route symbolises the indomitable spirit of cooperation and perseverance that defines Buxton Mountain Rescue.

“But this event is more than just a celebration; it's a call to action.

“As we embark on this epic journey, we aim to raise funds to support the purchase of a new minibus and the refurbishment of our trusty Land Rover Defender.”

Mobile 2, the unit’s current Ford Transit minibus, has served the team faithfully for years. Shuttling team members to various locations and repatriating casualties to their own vehicles but it can also hold a loaded stretcher with the casualty on board to transport them to an ambulance.

Adam says it's time for an upgrade for mobile 2 to ensure they can continue to respond swiftly to emergencies.

Additionally, Mobile 4, the Land Rover Defender, is in need of refurbishment to maintain its reliability in challenging terrains.Adeam added: “We invite everyone to join us in this momentous occasion. Whether you walk alongside us, cheer from the sidelines, or support us from afar, your contribution makes a difference.

“Together, we can ensure that Buxton Mountain Rescue remains at the forefront of lifesaving efforts for generations to come.”