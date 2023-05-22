News you can trust since 1852
50 people turned up to Buxton volunteer open day

Around 50 people came along to the Big Help Out event in Buxton where various community organisations were recruiting for new volunteers.

By Lucy Ball
Published 22nd May 2023, 14:36 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd May 2023, 14:36 BST
Volunteers at Buxton's Pump Room. Pic submittedVolunteers at Buxton's Pump Room. Pic submitted
Volunteers at Buxton's Pump Room. Pic submitted

On Saturday May, 20 people with backgrounds in television and teaching offered their time to help the good causes in the town.

The event, which took place in The Pump Room, saw nine groups try and recruit new members.

Ben Offord, Community Engagement Manager at the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust said: “Everyone had a really lovely day and we had lots of members of the public come along, almost 50, and show their interest in helping the arts and heritage groups in Buxton.

“It’s hard to get people to be volunteers at the moment. Just look at New Mills Lantern Parade which hasn’t happened since 2019 because after the pandemic in 2022 there weren't enough volunteers to run the event safely.

“Here at the trust volunteers are so important because without them we wouldn’t be able to welcome people to the visitor experience or the tourist information centre.”

The event was part of the Big Help Out, a continuation of the celebrations of the King’s Coronation and a chance to boost volunteer numbers up and down the country.

On Saturday 2 Left Hands Buxton festival Fringe, Green Man Gallery, Babbling Vagabonds, Buxton Opera House, Serpentine Community Garden, Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, Buxton Well Dressing Festival and transition Buxton were all there.

Tara Saunders from the Babbling Vagabonds added: “Creating a bank of volunteers for Buxton is a great idea.

“It will allow people to give their time to various worthwhile courses throughout the year.”

