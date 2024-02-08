The High Peak has been hit by a winter blast today – with roads and parks across the county being covered with snow.

For those travelling on the roads, the weather has created nightmare conditions – but the weather has turned parts of the county into a playground for children – with many schools closing their doors throughout the day.

Buses were cancelled and Derbyshire County Council, Police and Fire and Rescue urged residents to travel only if absolutely necessary and take extra care while walking and driving in the snow.

We asked for your pictures and we have a great mix of dogs, sheep even polar bears enjoying the snow as well pictures of traffic chaos and some fabulous nature shots.

Here are your pictures of you enjoying the snow. Thanks you to everyone who sent in their pictures.

