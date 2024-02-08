News you can trust since 1852
Being pulled on a sledge through the Pavilion Gardens (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

40 snow day photos from across the High Peak

It’s a snow day in Buxton as the Met Office issued an amber weather.
By Lucy Ball
Published 8th Feb 2024, 15:03 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 21:16 GMT

The High Peak has been hit by a winter blast today – with roads and parks across the county being covered with snow.

For those travelling on the roads, the weather has created nightmare conditions – but the weather has turned parts of the county into a playground for children – with many schools closing their doors throughout the day.

Buses were cancelled and Derbyshire County Council, Police and Fire and Rescue urged residents to travel only if absolutely necessary and take extra care while walking and driving in the snow.

We asked for your pictures and we have a great mix of dogs, sheep even polar bears enjoying the snow as well pictures of traffic chaos and some fabulous nature shots.

Here are your pictures of you enjoying the snow. Thanks you to everyone who sent in their pictures.

Dogs in the snow. Photo Ash Owellen

1. Dogs in the snow

Snowy streets. Photo Amanda Allcock

2. Snowy streets

The Swan in the Snow. Photo Ian Chuck Bentley

3. Swan in the snow

Buxton has been transformed into a winter wonderland. Photo Deborah Ward

4. Winter wonderland

